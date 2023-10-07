Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,763,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $388.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

