Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $395.60

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $395.60 and last traded at $402.00, with a volume of 3800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 14.6% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 52.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

