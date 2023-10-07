Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Price Up 80%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 80% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

