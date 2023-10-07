Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.68. 11,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.5459 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

