Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.9%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.49 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.58 ($14.29). 254,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.70 ($14.42).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.71 and its 200-day moving average is €16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

