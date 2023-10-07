ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.01

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 764363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.97 million. Research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

