Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.
About Nine Dragons Paper
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
