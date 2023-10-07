Olympiad Research LP Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.