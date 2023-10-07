2,882 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Plexus by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $28,327,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $1,038,780 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.29 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

