Olympiad Research LP Takes $288,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

VNOM stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.83. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

