Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess? Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.