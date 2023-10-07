Olympiad Research LP Raises Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,656,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,980.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,656,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,980.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,213,120. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.19 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.