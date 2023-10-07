Olympiad Research LP Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 341.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.35%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.