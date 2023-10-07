Stifel Nicolaus Lowers LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 92.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

