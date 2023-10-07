Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Archon Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

