TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

LAAC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

