TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 8.4 %
