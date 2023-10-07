First Horizon’s (FHN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon
First Horizon Trading Down 1.1 %
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.