Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $494.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.