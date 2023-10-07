iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

ICLN opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

