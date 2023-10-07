Montecito Bank & Trust Has $268,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

