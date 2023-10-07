Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

