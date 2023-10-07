Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 112,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $12.66 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

