Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,810 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,130. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

