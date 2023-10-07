HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

HP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

