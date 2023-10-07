iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $96.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

