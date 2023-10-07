Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $218,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 168,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.