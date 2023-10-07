Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $218,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 168,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Applied Materials stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.