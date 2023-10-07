Montecito Bank & Trust Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

VXF stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

