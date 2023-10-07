iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

