WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,541,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

