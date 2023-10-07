WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

