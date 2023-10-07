The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 583.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

