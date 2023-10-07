Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

UBER opened at $45.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of -208.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.