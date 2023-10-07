9,611 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PKST opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

