WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

