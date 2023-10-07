WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.