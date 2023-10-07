WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,628 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

