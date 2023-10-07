Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 97 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.