1,703 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

