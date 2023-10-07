McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.77. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.