Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 78,684 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.57% of M/I Homes worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

