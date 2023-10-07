GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GSK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 174.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 958,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 1.3 %

GSK stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

