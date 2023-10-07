Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

