The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 256,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 272,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 335,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

