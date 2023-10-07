Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

EPD opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

