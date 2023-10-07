WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Free Report) by 2,122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Strategic Investment worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth $471,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.04.

American Strategic Investment ( NYSE:NYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Strategic Investment from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

