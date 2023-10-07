WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

