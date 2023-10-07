Mathes Company Inc. Buys Shares of 11,500 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
