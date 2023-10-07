Carret Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

