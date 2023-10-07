WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 97,743 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,743 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

