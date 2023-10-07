WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,494,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.